In the last trading session, 2,019,543 shares of the Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.(NYSE:FEDU) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.44, and it changed around $0.23 or 0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.79 Million. FEDU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.92, offering almost -33.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.626, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.53% since then. We note from Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 558.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 160.38 Million.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended FEDU as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU): Trading Information

Instantly FEDU has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.58 on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.33% year-to-date, but still up 0.125 over the last five days. On the other hand, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) is 0.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.3 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.73% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. shares, and 6.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.4%. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Schroder Investment Management Group being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.9% of the shares, which is about 1.81 Million shares worth $1.18 Million.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP, with 1.27% or 590.32 Thousand shares worth $383.71 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

