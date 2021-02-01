In the last trading session, 2,365,896 shares of the Fossil Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:FOSL) were traded, and its beta was 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.5, and it changed around -$0.16 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $746.37 Million. FOSL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.6, offering almost -97.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.45% since then. We note from Fossil Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.19 Million.

Fossil Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended FOSL as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Fossil Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL): Trading Information

Although FOSL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $28.60 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 49.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.67% year-to-date, but still up 0.4691 over the last five days. On the other hand, Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) is 0.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.01 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -82.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FOSL is forecast to be at a low of $2.5 and a high of $2.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -82.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -82.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $333.5 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Fossil Group, Inc. to make $522.5 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $539.49 Million and $711.6 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -38.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -26.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.5%. Fossil Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 14.9% per year for the next five years.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.46% of Fossil Group, Inc. shares, and 93.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.81%. Fossil Group, Inc. stock is held by 193 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 14.41% of the shares, which is about 7.42 Million shares worth $42.57 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 13.41% or 6.9 Million shares worth $39.62 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 4062547 shares worth $23.2 Million, making up 7.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 3.02 Million shares worth around $26.15 Million, which represents about 5.86% of the total shares outstanding.

