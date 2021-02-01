In today’s recent session, 1,249,416 shares of the Fastly, Inc.(NYSE:FSLY) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $107.94, and it changed around -$1.41 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.29 Billion. FSLY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $136.5, offering almost -26.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 90.15% since then. We note from Fastly, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.71 Million.

Fastly, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended FSLY as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Fastly, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY): Trading Information Today

Although FSLY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $122.7 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.22% year-to-date, but still up 0.0116 over the last five days. On the other hand, Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) is 0.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.27 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.91, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -25.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FSLY is forecast to be at a low of $47 and a high of $125. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +15.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -56.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $82.03 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Fastly, Inc. to make $84.58 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $58.94 Million and $62.92 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Fastly, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -121.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30% per year for the next five years.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.64% of Fastly, Inc. shares, and 55.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.29%. Fastly, Inc. stock is held by 453 institutions, with Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.28% of the shares, which is about 9.5 Million shares worth $890.12 Million.

Morgan Stanley, with 7.43% or 7.61 Million shares worth $712.54 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 2283951 shares worth $213.96 Million, making up 2.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.9 Million shares worth around $177.79 Million, which represents about 1.85% of the total shares outstanding.

