In today’s recent session, 7,113,721 shares of the Evofem Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:EVFM) have been traded, and its beta is -0.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.07, and it changed around $0.44 or 0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $244.49 Million. EVFM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.21, offering almost -134.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.79% since then. We note from Evofem Biosciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 Million.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EVFM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.36 for the current quarter.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM): Trading Information Today

Instantly EVFM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 16.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.14- on Monday, Feb 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.3% year-to-date, but still up 0.0652 over the last five days. On the other hand, Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) is 0.3% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.4 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 119.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVFM is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +258.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.7%. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 65.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.65% of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. shares, and 45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.75%. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. stock is held by 135 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 15.59% of the shares, which is about 12.67 Million shares worth $29.9 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.09% or 4.95 Million shares worth $11.69 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 2000000 shares worth $4.72 Million, making up 2.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.8 Million shares worth around $4.25 Million, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.

