In the last trading session, 1,491,791 shares of the Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:EVK) were traded, and its beta was -0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.45, and it changed around $0.29 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.09 Million. EVK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.3, offering almost -140.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.32% since then. We note from Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 434.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 Million.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EVK as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK): Trading Information

Instantly EVK has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.15- on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still down -0.1585 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 62.05 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 28.08 day(s).

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40%. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -89.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.09% of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. shares, and 0.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.59%. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.24% of the shares, which is about 35.22 Thousand shares worth $30.21 Thousand.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.17% or 25.67 Thousand shares worth $22.02 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

