In the last trading session, 1,147,428 shares of the EuroDry Ltd.(NASDAQ:EDRY) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.94, and it changed around $1.37 or 0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.01 Million. EDRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.2, offering almost -47.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.67% since then. We note from EuroDry Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 216.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 410.1 Million.

EuroDry Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EDRY as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. EuroDry Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.39 for the current quarter.

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY): Trading Information

Instantly EDRY has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.1% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.94 on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.63% year-to-date, but still up 0.3969 over the last five days. On the other hand, EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) is 0.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.62 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 11.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EDRY is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +11.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) projections and forecasts

EuroDry Ltd. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +148.33 percent over the past six months and at a -321.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -186.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 19.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.4%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.3 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect EuroDry Ltd. to make $6.21 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.06 Million and $5.07 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. EuroDry Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -443.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.5% of EuroDry Ltd. shares, and 10.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.89%. EuroDry Ltd. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.81% of the shares, which is about 180Thousand shares worth $684Thousand.

UBS Group AG, with 0.21% or 4.82 Thousand shares worth $18.3 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

