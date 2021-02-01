In today’s recent session, 2,872,361 shares of the eHealth, Inc.(NASDAQ:EHTH) have been traded, and its beta is -0.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $49.86, and it changed around $2.01 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.3 Billion. EHTH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $152.19, offering almost -205.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $47.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.05% since then. We note from eHealth, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 851.31 Million.

eHealth, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended EHTH as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. eHealth, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.42 for the current quarter.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH): Trading Information Today

Instantly EHTH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.2% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $93.19 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 46.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.29% year-to-date, but still down -0.397 over the last five days. On the other hand, eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) is -0.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.75 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 74.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EHTH is forecast to be at a low of $47 and a high of $124. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +148.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) projections and forecasts

eHealth, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.77 percent over the past six months and at a 0.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.9%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -17.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -25.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $351.77 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect eHealth, Inc. to make $124.83 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $301.75 Million and $87.66 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.5%. eHealth, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 1.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.36% per year for the next five years.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.29% of eHealth, Inc. shares, and 110.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 115.18%. eHealth, Inc. stock is held by 345 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 15.2% of the shares, which is about 3.94 Million shares worth $311.03 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.7% or 2.25 Million shares worth $177.95 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1662663 shares worth $117.4 Million, making up 6.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 687.96 Thousand shares worth around $54.35 Million, which represents about 2.66% of the total shares outstanding.

