In the last trading session, 1,507,274 shares of the DAVIDsTEA Inc.(NASDAQ:DTEA) were traded, and its beta was 3.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.35, and it changed around $0.46 or 0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $87.87 Million. DTEA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.44, offering almost -2.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.315, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.6% since then. We note from DAVIDsTEA Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 360.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 538.83 Million.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DTEA as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. DAVIDsTEA Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA): Trading Information

Instantly DTEA has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.44- on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.39% year-to-date, but still up 0.1796 over the last five days. On the other hand, DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) is 0.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 191.04 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.59, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 37.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DTEA is forecast to be at a low of $4.59 and a high of $4.59. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +37.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 37.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -38.1%. DAVIDsTEA Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 8.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.87% of DAVIDsTEA Inc. shares, and 1.7% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.15%. DAVIDsTEA Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.6% of the shares, which is about 158.49 Thousand shares worth $171.16 Thousand.

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC, with 0.31% or 81.5 Thousand shares worth $88.01 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MSS Ser Tr-Footprints Discover Value Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 138200 shares worth $241.85 Thousand, making up 0.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 21.92 Thousand shares worth around $38.37 Thousand, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.

