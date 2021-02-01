In the last trading session, 3,552,536 shares of the Corsair Gaming, Inc.(NASDAQ:CRSR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.78, and it changed around -$0.4 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.47 Billion. CRSR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.37, offering almost -35.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.71% since then. We note from Corsair Gaming, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.52 Million.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CRSR as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.44, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 7.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRSR is forecast to be at a low of $32 and a high of $49. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +29.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Corsair Gaming, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 65.35% per year for the next five years.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.57% of Corsair Gaming, Inc. shares, and 91.2% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.58%. Corsair Gaming, Inc. stock is held by 60 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.35% of the shares, which is about 2.16 Million shares worth $43.44 Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 2.13% or 1.96 Million shares worth $39.39 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 943237 shares worth $35.82 Million, making up 1.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held roughly 436.25 Thousand shares worth around $16.57 Million, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.

