In today’s recent session, 4,668,687 shares of the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.(NYSE:CLF) have been traded, and its beta is 2.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.45, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.36 Billion. CLF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.77, offering almost -21.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 82.98% since then. We note from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.67 Million.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CLF as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF): Trading Information Today

Instantly CLF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $16.83 on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.0709 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 58.98 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.47, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 26.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLF is forecast to be at a low of $15.5 and a high of $22.3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +44.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) projections and forecasts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +170.55 percent over the past six months and at a -118.75% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.1%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -24% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 305.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 168.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.27 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. to make $4.79 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $534.1 Million and $324.5 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 324.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1376.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -69.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -2.74% per year for the next five years.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.15% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, and 70.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.55%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock is held by 404 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 14.74% of the shares, which is about 58.84 Million shares worth $377.78 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.09% or 40.29 Million shares worth $258.67 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 25632584 shares worth $373.21 Million, making up 6.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held roughly 11.98 Million shares worth around $99.17 Million, which represents about 3% of the total shares outstanding.

