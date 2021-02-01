In the last trading session, 8,574,593 shares of the Celsion Corporation(NASDAQ:CLSN) were traded, and its beta was 2.3. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.37, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.26 Million. CLSN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.5, offering almost -374.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.61% since then. We note from Celsion Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 44.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.95 Million.

Celsion Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CLSN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Celsion Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 118.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLSN is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +118.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 118.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) projections and forecasts

Celsion Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +19.13 percent over the past six months and at a 19.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.4%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 47.5%. Celsion Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -14.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.25% of Celsion Corporation shares, and 17.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.22%. Celsion Corporation stock is held by 51 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.39% of the shares, which is about 1.27 Million shares worth $929.6 Thousand.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.89% or 706.24 Thousand shares worth $517.04 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 955629 shares worth $699.62 Thousand, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 298.96 Thousand shares worth around $218.86 Thousand, which represents about 0.8% of the total shares outstanding.

