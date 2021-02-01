In the last trading session, 1,861,529 shares of the Bridgetown Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:BTWN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.64, and it changed around -$0.39 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.01 Billion. BTWN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.84, offering almost -89.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.02% since then. We note from Bridgetown Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.37 Million.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (BTWN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Bridgetown Holdings Limited earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)’s Biggest Investors

Exane Derivatives, with 0.07% or 40Thousand shares worth $619.2 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

