In today’s recent session, 6,639,652 shares of the Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.(NYSE:BDR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.9, and it changed around $0.47 or 0.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.45 Million. BDR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.8, offering almost -100% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 80% since then. We note from Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 693.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 781.54 Million.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BDR as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR): Trading Information Today

Instantly BDR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 32.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.33 on Monday, Feb 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.41% year-to-date, but still up 0.2808 over the last five days. On the other hand, Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) is 0.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 140.29 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.8%. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 48.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.77% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. shares, and 18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.33%. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.68% of the shares, which is about 310.1 Thousand shares worth $254.31 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.94% or 108.42 Thousand shares worth $88.91 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 290100 shares worth $237.91 Thousand, making up 2.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 20Thousand shares worth around $16.4 Thousand, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.

