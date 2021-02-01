In today’s recent session, 17,724,823 shares of the BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:BCRX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.97, and it changed around $2.45 or 0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.92 Billion. BCRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.55, offering almost -5.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 85.6% since then. We note from BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.93 Million.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BCRX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX): Trading Information Today

Instantly BCRX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 28.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.55 on Monday, Feb 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.47% year-to-date, but still up 0.196 over the last five days. On the other hand, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) is 0.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.95 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 6.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BCRX is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +45.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) projections and forecasts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +101.9 percent over the past six months and at a -2.13% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -1100% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -16.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -38%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.57 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to make $2.03 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $39.73 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -55.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.8%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 19.9% per year for the next five years.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.85% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 73.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.58%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 209 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.17% of the shares, which is about 16.18 Million shares worth $55.59 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.03% or 15.94 Million shares worth $54.77 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 7541704 shares worth $56.19 Million, making up 4.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.83 Million shares worth around $16.58 Million, which represents about 2.73% of the total shares outstanding.

