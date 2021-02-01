In the last trading session, 1,817,534 shares of the Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation(NASDAQ:BGFV) were traded, and its beta was 2.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.02, and it changed around $0.34 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $285.23 Million. BGFV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.48, offering almost -11.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 95.01% since then. We note from Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.1 Million.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BGFV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.9 for the current quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV): Trading Information

Instantly BGFV has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.48 on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.28% year-to-date, but still up 0.0734 over the last five days. On the other hand, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) is 0.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 22.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BGFV is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +22.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) projections and forecasts

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +130.04 percent over the past six months and at a 520.7% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +662.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 130% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $290.53 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to make $245.7 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $244.09 Million and $217.74 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.9%. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 337.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -6.54% per year for the next five years.

BGFV Dividend Yield

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 – March 12, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.07 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.4. It is important to note, however, that the 3.07% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 7.88% per year.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.15% of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares, and 34.5% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.18%. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stock is held by 69 institutions, with GMT Capital Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.83% of the shares, which is about 1.5 Million shares worth $11.19 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 5.53% or 1.21 Million shares worth $9.06 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 576882 shares worth $4.32 Million, making up 2.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio held roughly 367.9 Thousand shares worth around $2.7 Million, which represents about 1.68% of the total shares outstanding.

