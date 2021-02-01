In today’s recent session, 3,225,539 shares of the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASDAQ:AUPH) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.93, and it changed around -$0.78 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.03 Billion. AUPH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.5, offering almost -28.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.83, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.29% since then. We note from Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.47 Million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AUPH as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH): Trading Information Today

Although AUPH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.60 on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still down -0.15 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) is 0.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.47 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.1, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 82.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUPH is forecast to be at a low of $17.9 and a high of $35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +119.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) projections and forecasts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +25.45 percent over the past six months and at a -2.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +36.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 81.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 142.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $20Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $30Million and $31Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -35.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -53% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.77% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 55.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.92%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 199 institutions, with Healthcor Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7% of the shares, which is about 8.87 Million shares worth $130.71 Million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 4.08% or 5.17 Million shares worth $76.19 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 1383986 shares worth $21.04 Million, making up 1.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 1.1 Million shares worth around $15.2 Million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.

