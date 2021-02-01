In today’s recent session, 2,478,502 shares of the Athersys, Inc.(NASDAQ:ATHX) have been traded, and its beta is -1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.18, and it changed around $0.25 or 0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $427.03 Million. ATHX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.38, offering almost -100.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.17% since then. We note from Athersys, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36 Million.

Athersys, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ATHX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Athersys, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX): Trading Information Today

Instantly ATHX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.28 on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.21% year-to-date, but still down -0.0186 over the last five days. On the other hand, Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) is 0.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 186.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATHX is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +266.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 129.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) projections and forecasts

Athersys, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.29 percent over the past six months and at a -48.28% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.4%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -83.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -96.3%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Athersys, Inc. to make $60Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $287Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -75.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.5%. Athersys, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -65.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.54% of Athersys, Inc. shares, and 28.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.6%. Athersys, Inc. stock is held by 181 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.67% of the shares, which is about 13.18 Million shares worth $25.7 Million.

State Street Corporation, with 6.09% or 12.04 Million shares worth $23.48 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 5984093 shares worth $10.47 Million, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.89 Million shares worth around $9.53 Million, which represents about 2.47% of the total shares outstanding.

