In the last trading session, 4,220,607 shares of the ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:THMO) were traded, and its beta was 3.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.41, and it changed around $0.27 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.59 Million. THMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.18, offering almost -315.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.2% since then. We note from ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 Million.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended THMO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO): Trading Information

Instantly THMO has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.6% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.59- on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.63% year-to-date, but still up 0.2868 over the last five days. On the other hand, ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) is 0.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.01 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 149.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that THMO is forecast to be at a low of $8.5 and a high of $8.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +149.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 149.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) projections and forecasts

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.09 percent over the past six months and at a 11.58% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +83% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 92.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -20.6%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.57 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. to make $3.4 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $1.72 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 49.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.1%. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 84.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.28% of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. shares, and 3.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.07%. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.21% of the shares, which is about 94.27 Thousand shares worth $273.38 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.72% or 56.17 Thousand shares worth $162.88 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 56165 shares worth $162.88 Thousand, making up 0.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 19.47 Thousand shares worth around $48.48 Thousand, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.

