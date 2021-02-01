In today’s recent session, 6,158,485 shares of the PolyMet Mining Corp.(NYSE:PLM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.18, and it changed around $0.49 or 0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $424.61 Million. PLM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.7, offering almost -132.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.5, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.11% since then. We note from PolyMet Mining Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 653.78 Million.

PolyMet Mining Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PLM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. PolyMet Mining Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM): Trading Information Today

Instantly PLM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.46- on Monday, Feb 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.19% year-to-date, but still up 0.0362 over the last five days. On the other hand, PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) is 0.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 415.56 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 258.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLM is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +258.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 258.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.7%. PolyMet Mining Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -83.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 71.78% of PolyMet Mining Corp. shares, and 1.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.37%. PolyMet Mining Corp. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Two Sigma Advisers, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.29% of the shares, which is about 295.01 Thousand shares worth $1.08 Million.

U.S. Bancorp (Minnesota), with 0.2% or 200.41 Thousand shares worth $731.48 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

