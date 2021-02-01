In today’s recent session, 12,182,071 shares of the Endeavour Silver Corp.(NYSE:EXK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.58, and it changed around $0.63 or 0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $891.29 Million. EXK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.75, offering almost -20.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 82.26% since then. We note from Endeavour Silver Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.47 Million.

Endeavour Silver Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended EXK as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK): Trading Information Today

Instantly EXK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.75- on Monday, Feb 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.3178 over the last five days. On the other hand, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.07 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.56, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -0.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXK is forecast to be at a low of $3.68 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +25.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -34.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.33 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. to make $40.1 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $36.44 Million and $32.64 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.6%. Endeavour Silver Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -267.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.67% of Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, and 22.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.09%. Endeavour Silver Corp. stock is held by 128 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.28% of the shares, which is about 8.34 Million shares worth $29.28 Million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 2.19% or 3.47 Million shares worth $12.17 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 8952980 shares worth $45.12 Million, making up 5.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held roughly 3.22 Million shares worth around $16.24 Million, which represents about 2.04% of the total shares outstanding.

