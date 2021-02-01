In the last trading session, 1,360,493 shares of the eMagin Corporation(NYSE:EMAN) were traded, and its beta was 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.64, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $178.2 Million. EMAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.17, offering almost -20.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 94.7% since then. We note from eMagin Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 Million.

eMagin Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EMAN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. eMagin Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN): Trading Information

Instantly EMAN has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.17- on Monday, Jan 25 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.6% year-to-date, but still down -0.0638 over the last five days. On the other hand, eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) is 0.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 646.65 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 401.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -24.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EMAN is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -24.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.2%. eMagin Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 58.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.14% of eMagin Corporation shares, and 25.2% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.57%. eMagin Corporation stock is held by 38 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 4.16% of the shares, which is about 2.81 Million shares worth $3.56 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.9% or 1.96 Million shares worth $2.49 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1506479 shares worth $1.91 Million, making up 2.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 420.4 Thousand shares worth around $533.91 Thousand, which represents about 0.62% of the total shares outstanding.

