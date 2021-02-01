In the last trading session, 2,450,795 shares of the Ambow Education Holding Ltd.(NYSE:AMBO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.47, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.34 Million. AMBO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.43, offering almost -160.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.47% since then. We note from Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 479.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 488.78 Million.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AMBO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO): Trading Information

Instantly AMBO has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.95- on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still down -0.0218 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 139Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $270, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 10831.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMBO is forecast to be at a low of $270 and a high of $270. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +10831.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10831.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.2%. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -312.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25% per year for the next five years.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares, and 0.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.58%. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.44% of the shares, which is about 75.96 Thousand shares worth $383.59 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.11% or 18.14 Thousand shares worth $91.62 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

