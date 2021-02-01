In the last trading session, 3,900,586 shares of the Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.(NASDAQ:AESE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.86, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.31 Million. AESE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.94, offering almost -219.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.49% since then. We note from Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.4 Million.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AESE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE): Trading Information

Although AESE has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.49 on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.0629 over the last five days. On the other hand, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 325.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 135.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 34.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AESE is forecast to be at a low of $2.5 and a high of $2.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +34.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 34.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) projections and forecasts

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.43 percent over the past six months and at a -21.74% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -12%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +37.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 62.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.8%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.23 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. to make $6.62 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.46 Million and $6.04 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -10.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.32% of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares, and 1.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.54%. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.6% of the shares, which is about 211.6 Thousand shares worth $266.62 Thousand.

Macquarie Group Limited, with 0.5% or 176.82 Thousand shares worth $222.79 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 153539 shares worth $193.46 Thousand, making up 0.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 11.42 Thousand shares worth around $11.76 Thousand, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.

