In today’s recent session, 13,273,999 shares of the Alithya Group Inc.(NASDAQ:ALYA) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.35, and it changed around $0.84 or 0.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $193.88 Million. ALYA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.47, offering almost -63.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.34% since then. We note from Alithya Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.06 Million.

Alithya Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ALYA as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Alithya Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA): Trading Information Today

Instantly ALYA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 33.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.47- on Monday, Feb 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.61% year-to-date, but still up 0.3905 over the last five days. On the other hand, Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) is 0.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.65 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.39, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -28.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALYA is forecast to be at a low of $2.29 and a high of $2.48. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -25.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.75%. Alithya Group Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.6% of Alithya Group Inc. shares, and 40.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.21%. Alithya Group Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Claret Asset Management Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 11.92% of the shares, which is about 6.09 Million shares worth $13.58 Million.

Ancora Advisors, LLC, with 3.72% or 1.9 Million shares worth $4.24 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 745000 shares worth $1.66 Million, making up 1.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd held roughly 742.82 Thousand shares worth around $1.55 Million, which represents about 1.45% of the total shares outstanding.

