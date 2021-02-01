In today’s recent session, 4,391,468 shares of the Alexco Resource Corp.(NYSE:AXU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.14, and it changed around $0.32 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $432.17 Million. AXU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.5, offering almost -11.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.72, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 77.07% since then. We note from Alexco Resource Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 Million.

Alexco Resource Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AXU as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Alexco Resource Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU): Trading Information Today

Instantly AXU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.42- on Monday, Feb 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.178 over the last five days. On the other hand, Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.21 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -4.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AXU is forecast to be at a low of $2.55 and a high of $3.69. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +17.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) projections and forecasts

Alexco Resource Corp. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +2.17 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -87.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -91.5%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.1%. Alexco Resource Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 3.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.58% of Alexco Resource Corp. shares, and 23.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.83%. Alexco Resource Corp. stock is held by 73 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.3% of the shares, which is about 7.29 Million shares worth $19.24 Million.

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, with 4.95% or 6.81 Million shares worth $17.97 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 7402796 shares worth $23.47 Million, making up 5.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held roughly 2.78 Million shares worth around $8.8 Million, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored