In the last trading session, 1,522,519 shares of the Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.(NASDAQ:AXDX) were traded, and its beta was 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.26, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $610.16 Million. AXDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.11, offering almost -86.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.85% since then. We note from Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 531.92 Million.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AXDX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX): Trading Information

Although AXDX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.60 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.35% year-to-date, but still up 0.1686 over the last five days. On the other hand, Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) is 0.4% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.37 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 20.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AXDX is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $17. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +65.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX) projections and forecasts

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.51 percent over the past six months and at a 10.97% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +17.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.12 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. to make $4.57 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.47 Million and $2.34 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 95.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.9%. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 4.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30% per year for the next five years.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.51% of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. shares, and 52.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.69%. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. stock is held by 166 institutions, with Oracle Investment Management Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.17% of the shares, which is about 4.09 Million shares worth $43.62 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.91% or 2.23 Million shares worth $23.8 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 784092 shares worth $8.36 Million, making up 1.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 701.35 Thousand shares worth around $5.32 Million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.

