In the last trading session, 1,252,074 shares of the Abraxas Petroleum Corporation(NASDAQ:AXAS) were traded, and its beta was 3.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.55, and it changed around -$0.4 or -0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.43 Million. AXAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11, offering almost -331.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.71% since then. We note from Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 519.44 Million.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AXAS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS): Trading Information

Although AXAS has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.50- on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.11% year-to-date, but still down -0.052 over the last five days. On the other hand, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 619.07 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -21.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AXAS is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -21.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) projections and forecasts

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.7 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +100% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 102.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -64.2%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Abraxas Petroleum Corporation to make $15.45 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $28.28 Million and $22Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -43.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -29.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.4%. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -213.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2% per year for the next five years.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.98% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares, and 11.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.88%. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation stock is held by 58 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.41% of the shares, which is about 286.47 Thousand shares worth $836.5 Thousand.

Blackrock Inc., with 2% or 168.45 Thousand shares worth $491.87 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 167443 shares worth $488.93 Thousand, making up 1.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 120.1 Thousand shares worth around $350.69 Thousand, which represents about 1.43% of the total shares outstanding.

