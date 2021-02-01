In the last trading session, 1,270,090 shares of the 9F Inc.(NASDAQ:JFU) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.23, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $240.09 Million. JFU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.99, offering almost -712.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.46% since then. We note from 9F Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 Million.

9F Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended JFU as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. 9F Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.1, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 639.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JFU is forecast to be at a low of $9.1 and a high of $9.1. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +639.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 639.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

9F Inc. (JFU) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. 9F Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -240.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -13.22% per year for the next five years.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of 9F Inc. shares, and 6.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.78%. 9F Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 14.55% of the shares, which is about 1.3 Million shares worth $1.17 Million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.68% or 60.46 Thousand shares worth $54.78 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and FlexShares Tr-FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Mkts Factor Tilt Index were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 109500 shares worth $192.72 Thousand, making up 1.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, FlexShares Tr-FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Mkts Factor Tilt Index held roughly 21.25 Thousand shares worth around $28.05 Thousand, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.

