In today’s recent session, 2,562,537 shares of the 360 DigiTech, Inc.(NASDAQ:QFIN) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.3, and it changed around $1.9 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.84 Billion. QFIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.47, offering almost -0.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.99% since then. We note from 360 DigiTech, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 Million.

360 DigiTech, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended QFIN as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. 360 DigiTech, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $6.89 for the current quarter.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. 360 DigiTech, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 225.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Biggest Investors

TT International Asset Management LTD, with 8.53% or 10.82 Million shares worth $129.16 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Fidelity Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2020. The former held 660472 shares worth $7.07 Million, making up 0.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Balanced Fund held roughly 634.92 Thousand shares worth around $7.94 Million, which represents about 0.5% of the total shares outstanding.

