In the last trading session, 1,212,041 shares of the 180 Life Sciences Corp.(NASDAQ:ATNF) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.42, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $72.4 Million. ATNF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.5, offering almost -236.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.9, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.44% since then. We note from 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 Million.

180 Life Sciences Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ATNF as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF): Trading Information

Although ATNF has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.48- on Monday, Jan 25 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.25% year-to-date, but still down -0.1186 over the last five days. On the other hand, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) is 0.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 303.92 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 223.47 day(s).

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. 180 Life Sciences Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -130.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored