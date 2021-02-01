In the last trading session, 1,765,757 shares of the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.(NASDAQ:YQ) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.29, and it changed around -$0.44 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.06 Billion. YQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.93, offering almost -46.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.61% since then. We note from 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3Million.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended YQ as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -73.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.31% of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, and 0% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0%. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock is held by 0 institutions, with FNY Investment Advisers, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 1.8 Thousand shares worth $23.05 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored