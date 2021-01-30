Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE:INDO)’s traded shares stood at 511,684 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.64, to imply a decline of -17.1% or -$1.37 in intraday trading. The INDO share’s 52-week high remains $11.87, putting it -78.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.55. The company has a valuation of $49.19 Million, with an average of 222.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 240.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give INDO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE:INDO) trade information

After registering a -17.1% downside in the last session, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.22- this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 19.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.95%, and 43.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.47%. Short interest in Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE:INDO) saw shorts transact 7.27 Million shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 20.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INDO has been trading 20.48% off suggested target high and 20.48% from its likely low.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -246.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE:INDO)’s Major holders

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited insiders hold 80.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.04% of the shares at 0.22% float percentage. In total, 1 institutions holds shares in the company, led by UBS Group AG. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.17 Thousand shares (or 0.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.55 Thousand.

