36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)’s traded shares stood at 316,395 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.7, to imply a decline of -7.04% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The KRKR share’s 52-week high remains $6.8, putting it -83.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.29. The company has a valuation of $138.73 Million, with an average of 1.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 194.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KRKR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) trade information

After registering a -7.04% downside in the last session, 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.45- this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 42.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -30.19%, and 39.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.62%. Short interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) saw shorts transact 2.34 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 36Kr Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) shares are +14.91% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -70.8% this quarter before jumping 58.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -35.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $22.03 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.14 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $46.37 Million and $9.4 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -52.5% before jumping 39.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -955.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)’s Major holders

36Kr Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.08% of the shares at 0.08% float percentage. In total, 2 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 28.06 Thousand shares (or 2.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $70.98 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Advisory Services Network, LLC with 150 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $379.

