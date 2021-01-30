Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s traded shares stood at 751,289 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.02, to imply a decline of -1.16% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The HCC share’s 52-week high remains $24.17, putting it -5% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.46. The company has a valuation of $1.18 Billion, with an average of 556.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 657.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HCC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) trade information

After registering a -1.16% downside in the last session, Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.78 this Friday, Jan 29, jumping 3.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.16%, and 13.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.97%. Short interest in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) saw shorts transact 4.79 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.38, implying a decline of -2.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HCC has been trading 17.29% off suggested target high and -13.12% from its likely low.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Warrior Met Coal, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) shares are +42.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -105.8% against -47.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -195.7% this quarter before falling -71.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -40.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $187.03 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $232.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $204.9 Million and $226.72 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -8.7% before jumping 2.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -55.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

HCC Dividends

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 24, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.2, with the share yield ticking at 0.9% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s Major holders

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. insiders hold 0.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.58% of the shares at 103.02% float percentage. In total, 248 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.99 Million shares (or 13.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $119.41 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.09 Million shares, or about 9.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $86.86 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3,279,839 shares. This is just over 6.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69.93 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.08 Million, or 4.06% of the shares, all valued at about $44.34 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored