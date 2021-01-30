Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s traded shares stood at 609,203 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.29, to imply a decline of -1.54% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The VNE share’s 52-week high remains $27.65, putting it -5.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.25. The company has a valuation of $2.93 Billion, with an average of 928.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 679.42 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Veoneer, Inc. (VNE), translating to a mean rating of 3.1. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give VNE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.86.

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) trade information

After registering a -1.54% downside in the last session, Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $27.65 this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 4.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.13%, and 23.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.43%. Short interest in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) saw shorts transact 10.16 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.96, implying a decline of -20.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $34.11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VNE has been trading 29.75% off suggested target high and -73.37% from its likely low.

Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Veoneer, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) shares are +154.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.15% against -4.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.1% this quarter before jumping 62.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -30.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $401.45 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $422.15 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $456Million and $362Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -12% before jumping 16.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -69.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -7.62% annually.

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s Major holders

Veoneer, Inc. insiders hold 0.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.34% of the shares at 50.53% float percentage. In total, 156 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cevian Capital II Gp Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8.02 Million shares (or 7.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $117.95 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fjarde Ap-Fonden/Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund with 5.5 Million shares, or about 4.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $80.85 Million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,229,766 shares. This is just over 1.1% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.08 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 440.38 Thousand, or 0.39% of the shares, all valued at about $9.38 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored