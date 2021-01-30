Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX)’s traded shares stood at 308,002 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.36, to imply an increase of 0.99% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The VREX share’s 52-week high remains $29.12, putting it -50.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.36. The company has a valuation of $758.36 Million, with an average of 346.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 377.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VREX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) trade information

After registering a 0.99% upside in the last session, Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $21.69 this Wednesday, Jan 27, jumping 10.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.49%, and 21.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.07%. Short interest in Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) saw shorts transact 3.4 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.5, implying an increase of 0.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VREX has been trading 23.97% off suggested target high and -12.19% from its likely low.

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Varex Imaging Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) shares are +22.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 162.5% against 9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -114.3% this quarter before falling -66.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -2.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -22% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -471.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX)’s Major holders

Varex Imaging Corporation insiders hold 0.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.84% of the shares at 109.54% float percentage. In total, 275 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.23 Million shares (or 15.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $79.25 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. with 4.33 Million shares, or about 11.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $55.07 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,523,662 shares. This is just over 6.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.09 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.42 Million, or 3.62% of the shares, all valued at about $18.04 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored