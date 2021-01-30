Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s traded shares stood at 441,268 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.64, to imply an increase of 1.8% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The TBPH share’s 52-week high remains $31.54, putting it -69.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.48. The company has a valuation of $1.19 Billion, with an average of 318.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 340.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TBPH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.03.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) trade information

After registering a 1.8% upside in the last session, Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.75 this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 5.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.81%, and 4.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.9%. Short interest in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) saw shorts transact 3.37 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.92, implying an increase of 65.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $42 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TBPH has been trading 125.32% off suggested target high and 7.3% from its likely low.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Theravance Biopharma, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) shares are -7.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.59% against 15.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 12% this quarter before jumping 33.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $21.21 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26.58 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $29.5 Million and $19.86 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -28.1% before jumping 33.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -6.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.7% annually.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s Major holders

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. insiders hold 19.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.69% of the shares at 104.71% float percentage. In total, 188 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.47 Million shares (or 14.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $140.04 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with 8.74 Million shares, or about 13.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $129.15 Million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 1,861,658 shares. This is just over 2.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.2 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.44 Million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about $21.24 Million.

