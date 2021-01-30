The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)’s traded shares stood at 288,997 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.5, to imply a decline of -1.74% or -$0.79 in intraday trading. The JOE share’s 52-week high remains $49.98, putting it -12.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.32. The company has a valuation of $2.62 Billion, with an average of 401.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 420.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for The St. Joe Company (JOE), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JOE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) trade information

After registering a -1.74% downside in the last session, The St. Joe Company (JOE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $46.32 this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 3.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.58%, and 4.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.83%. Short interest in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) saw shorts transact 1.57 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19, implying a decline of -57.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JOE has been trading -57.3% off suggested target high and -57.3% from its likely low.

The St. Joe Company (JOE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -36.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -7.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

JOE Dividends

The St. Joe Company has its next earnings report out between February 24 and March 01, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The St. Joe Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.28, with the share yield ticking at 0.62% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)’s Major holders

The St. Joe Company insiders hold 2.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.9% of the shares at 100.75% float percentage. In total, 204 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fairholme Capital Management. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 26.44 Million shares (or 44.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $545.55 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 7.25 Million shares, or about 12.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $149.56 Million.

We also have Fairholme Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The St. Joe Company (JOE) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Fairholme Fund holds roughly 22,208,024 shares. This is just over 37.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $733.09 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.42 Million, or 4.11% of the shares, all valued at about $49.96 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored