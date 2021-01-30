The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s traded shares stood at 592,704 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.77, to imply a decline of -0.47% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The TBBK share’s 52-week high remains $17.66, putting it -5.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.36. The company has a valuation of $965.8 Million, with an average of 455.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 341.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TBBK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.43.

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) trade information

After registering a -0.47% downside in the last session, The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.66 this Friday, Jan 29, jumping 5.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.29%, and 25.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.86%. Short interest in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) saw shorts transact 767.75 Million shares and set a 2.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21, implying an increase of 25.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19 and $23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TBBK has been trading 37.15% off suggested target high and 13.3% from its likely low.

The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Bancorp, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) shares are +91% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.01% against 2.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 95.5% this quarter before jumping 20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $50.81 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $50.88 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $37.95 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 33.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -41.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12% annually.

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s Major holders

The Bancorp, Inc. insiders hold 4.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.04% of the shares at 94.71% float percentage. In total, 216 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Frontier Capital Management Company LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.39 Million shares (or 9.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $73.53 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.36 Million shares, or about 7.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $37.69 Million.

We also have Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Lord Abbett Research Fund, Small-Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund holds roughly 1,662,632 shares. This is just over 2.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.62 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.44 Million, or 2.49% of the shares, all valued at about $16.94 Million.

