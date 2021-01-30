Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s traded shares stood at 251,044 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.11, to imply a decline of -1.84% or -$0.34 in intraday trading. The TGH share’s 52-week high remains $21.25, putting it -17.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.5. The company has a valuation of $922.67 Million, with an average of 315.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 266.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TGH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.49.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) trade information

After registering a -1.84% downside in the last session, Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.50 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 11.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.44%, and -4.78% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -5.58%. Short interest in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) saw shorts transact 1.06 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.5, implying an increase of 40.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $31 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TGH has been trading 71.18% off suggested target high and 10.44% from its likely low.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Textainer Group Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) shares are +98.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.75% against -1.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 157.9% this quarter before jumping 164.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -2.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $163.46 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $158.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $151.56 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -21.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 12.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12% annually.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s Major holders

Textainer Group Holdings Limited insiders hold 11.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.55% of the shares at 66.23% float percentage. In total, 177 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.91 Million shares (or 5.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $41.25 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 2.58 Million shares, or about 4.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $36.54 Million.

We also have MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund holds roughly 2,023,300 shares. This is just over 3.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.16 Million, or 2.04% of the shares, all valued at about $22.24 Million.

