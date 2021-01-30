Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s traded shares stood at 755,225 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3, to imply a decline of -1.64% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The TEDU share’s 52-week high remains $5.36, putting it -78.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +50% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.5. The company has a valuation of $162.59 Million, with an average of 241.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 256.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU), translating to a mean rating of 5. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TEDU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) trade information

After registering a -1.64% downside in the last session, Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.22- this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 6.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.54%, and -1.64% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -1.32%. Short interest in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) saw shorts transact 356.09 Million shares and set a 1.39 days time to cover.

Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $58.85 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $83.49 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $58.55 Million and $74.62 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.5% before jumping 11.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -52.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -80.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.25% annually.

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s Major holders

Tarena International, Inc. insiders hold 13.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.41% of the shares at 33.88% float percentage. In total, 15 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Company, LLP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.43 Million shares (or 4.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 607.6 Thousand shares, or about 1.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.07 Million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 24,820 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $73.47 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.76 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $8.38 Thousand.

