Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s traded shares stood at 321,443 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.71, to imply an increase of 6.3% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The SYBX share’s 52-week high remains $4.3, putting it -15.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.35. The company has a valuation of $123.03 Million, with an average of 715.89 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SYBX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.4.

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) trade information

After registering a 6.3% upside in the last session, Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.14- this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 10.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.29%, and 75.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 71.76%. Short interest in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) saw shorts transact 1.29 Million shares and set a 0.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.17, implying an increase of 147.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SYBX has been trading 250.4% off suggested target high and 61.73% from its likely low.

Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Synlogic, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) shares are +62.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.18% against 14.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -8.1% this quarter before jumping 8.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -76.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 16.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s Major holders

Synlogic, Inc. insiders hold 18.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.87% of the shares at 49.15% float percentage. In total, 44 institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.23 Million shares (or 12.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.54 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC with 2.65 Million shares, or about 7.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $5.36 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 544,214 shares. This is just over 1.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.1 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 240.82 Thousand, or 0.69% of the shares, all valued at about $447.93 Thousand.

