Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s traded shares stood at 617,456 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $107.74, to imply an increase of 0.48% or $0.51 in intraday trading. The SNBR share’s 52-week high remains $116.5, putting it -8.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.27. The company has a valuation of $2.99 Billion, with an average of 393.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 393.85 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SNBR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.38.

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) trade information

After registering a 0.48% upside in the last session, Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $116.5 this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 7.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.24%, and 31.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.61%. Short interest in Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) saw shorts transact 3.51 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $74.5, implying a decline of -30.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $52 and $108 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNBR has been trading 0.24% off suggested target high and -51.74% from its likely low.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sleep Number Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) shares are +132.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 52.22% against 16.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 68.3% this quarter before falling -7.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $549.02 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $487.32 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $441.17 Million and $472.57 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.4% before jumping 3.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 46.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.5% annually.

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s Major holders

Sleep Number Corporation insiders hold 4.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.25% of the shares at 103.64% float percentage. In total, 286 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.02 Million shares (or 14.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $196.54 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.77 Million shares, or about 9.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $135.28 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,782,086 shares. This is just over 6.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $145.88 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 743.98 Thousand, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about $36.39 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored