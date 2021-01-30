New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)’s traded shares stood at 582,181 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.3, to imply a decline of -2.93% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The SNR share’s 52-week high remains $8.35, putting it -57.55% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.72. The company has a valuation of $440.03 Million, with an average of 415.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 522.97 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SNR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) trade information

After registering a -2.93% downside in the last session, New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.50- this Friday, Jan 29, jumping 3.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.28%, and 3.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.32%. Short interest in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) saw shorts transact 1.19 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.63, implying an increase of 43.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNR has been trading 69.81% off suggested target high and 13.21% from its likely low.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New Senior Investment Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) shares are +46.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -5.97% against -6.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 25% this quarter before falling -183.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -2.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $83.03 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $82.98 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $86.21 Million and $86.59 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3.7% before falling -4.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 104.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SNR Dividends

New Senior Investment Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 25 and March 01, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.26, with the share yield ticking at 5.09% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 11.22%.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)’s Major holders

New Senior Investment Group Inc. insiders hold 2.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.68% of the shares at 73.16% float percentage. In total, 197 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.97 Million shares (or 9.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.99 Million shares, or about 7.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $23.95 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 3,661,618 shares. This is just over 4.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.32 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.98 Million, or 2.39% of the shares, all valued at about $10.28 Million.

