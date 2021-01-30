Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LEGN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.67, implying an increase of 100.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $47 and $55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LEGN has been trading 117.65% off suggested target high and 85.99% from its likely low.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s Major holders

Legend Biotech Corporation insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.99% of the shares at 19.99% float percentage. In total, 69 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vivo Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.33 Million shares (or 18.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $102.81 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 2.83 Million shares, or about 15.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $87.23 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Emerging Markets Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 1,384,007 shares. This is just over 7.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.72 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 936.78 Thousand, or 5.08% of the shares, all valued at about $28.92 Million.

