Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)’s traded shares stood at 434,437 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.94, to imply a decline of -6.18% or -$1.05 in intraday trading. The KRG share’s 52-week high remains $18.21, putting it -14.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.87. The company has a valuation of $1.34 Billion, with an average of 538.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 484.63 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KRG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) trade information

After registering a -6.18% downside in the last session, Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.75 this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 10.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.18%, and 8.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.55%. Short interest in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) saw shorts transact 6.32 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.93, implying an increase of 6.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.5 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KRG has been trading 25.47% off suggested target high and -27.85% from its likely low.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $64.61 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $65.26 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $75.27 Million and $71.72 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -14.2% before falling -9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 53.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 98.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

KRG Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust has its next earnings report out on February 11, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kite Realty Group Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0.6, with the share yield ticking at 3.53% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 6.98%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)’s Major holders

Kite Realty Group Trust insiders hold 0.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.54% of the shares at 96.35% float percentage. In total, 293 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 14.35 Million shares (or 17.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $166.19 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.76 Million shares, or about 15.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $147.72 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5,395,530 shares. This is just over 6.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $80.72 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.71 Million, or 4.41% of the shares, all valued at about $38.44 Million.

