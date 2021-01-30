HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)’s traded shares stood at 304,746 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.49, to imply a decline of -1.97% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The HCHC share’s 52-week high remains $4.75, putting it -36.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.29. The company has a valuation of $267.29 Million, with an average of 1.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 756.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HCHC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HCHC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) trade information

After registering a -1.97% downside in the last session, HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HCHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.75- this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 26.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.64%, and 1.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.06%. Short interest in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) saw shorts transact 2.18 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 43.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HCHC has been trading 43.27% off suggested target high and 43.27% from its likely low.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HCHC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HC2 Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HCHC) shares are +20.34% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2411.11% against -13.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 69.7% this quarter before jumping 87.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -26.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $250Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $251.7 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $498.4 Million and $444.8 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -49.8% before falling -43.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -121.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)’s Major holders

HC2 Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 36.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.79% of the shares at 43.71% float percentage. In total, 103 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jefferies Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.52 Million shares (or 7.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.53 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.77 Million shares, or about 5.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $6.69 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HCHC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1,314,278 shares. This is just over 2.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.28 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.23 Million, or 2.6% of the shares, all valued at about $2.98 Million.

