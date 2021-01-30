Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s traded shares stood at 431,156 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.35, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The JG share’s 52-week high remains $6.06, putting it -80.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.4. The company has a valuation of $387.67 Million, with an average of 821.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Aurora Mobile Limited (JG), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

After registering a 0% downside in the last session, Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.00- this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 16.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.83%, and -12.99% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -5.9%. Short interest in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) saw shorts transact 782.18 Million shares and set a 495.05 days time to cover.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -21.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

Aurora Mobile Limited insiders hold 1.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.45% of the shares at 21.77% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.98 Million shares (or 41.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.91 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 8Million shares, or about 30.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $12.32 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored