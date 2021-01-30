Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s traded shares stood at 645,068 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $65.01, to imply a decline of -4.57% or -$3.11 in intraday trading. The FOUR share’s 52-week high remains $76.95, putting it -18.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30. The company has a valuation of $5.2 Billion, with an average of 900.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FOUR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

After registering a -4.57% downside in the last session, Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $73.95 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 12.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.6%, and -8.45% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -13.78%. Short interest in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) saw shorts transact 3.07 Million shares and set a 2.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $70.18, implying an increase of 7.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $46 and $86 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FOUR has been trading 32.29% off suggested target high and -29.24% from its likely low.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -15.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

Shift4 Payments, Inc. insiders hold 2.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.88% of the shares at 92.15% float percentage. In total, 150 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Durable Capital Partners LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.62 Million shares (or 6.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $126.61 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.29 Million shares, or about 5.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $110.65 Million.

We also have Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds roughly 803,400 shares. This is just over 2.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.9 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 802.81 Thousand, or 2.09% of the shares, all valued at about $38.82 Million.

