Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)’s traded shares stood at 301,836 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.22, to imply an increase of 12.51% or $1.47 in intraday trading. The SMED share’s 52-week high remains $13.38, putting it -1.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.35. The company has a valuation of $217.95 Million, with an average of 155.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 132.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SMED a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) trade information

After registering a 12.51% upside in the last session, Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.39 this Friday, Jan 29, jumping 1.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.56%, and 43.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.89%. Short interest in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) saw shorts transact 619.47 Million shares and set a 4.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.6, implying an increase of 10.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SMED has been trading 36.16% off suggested target high and -1.66% from its likely low.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sharps Compliance Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) shares are +72.58% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.14% against -6.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 110% this quarter before falling -30.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 939.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.5% annually.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)’s Major holders

Sharps Compliance Corp. insiders hold 21.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.42% of the shares at 55.25% float percentage. In total, 95 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 757.28 Thousand shares (or 4.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.75 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royce & Associates LP with 736.1 Thousand shares, or about 4.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $4.62 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 392,291 shares. This is just over 2.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 362Thousand, or 2.2% of the shares, all valued at about $2.27 Million.

